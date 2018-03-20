Italians don't want sacrifices to be wasted - Gentiloni (2)

Rome

Look to coming years in transitional period says premier

Rome, March 20 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday the Italian people do not want to see the sacrifices of recent years to improve the public finances and return to growth squandered. "I think that the general interest of the citizens, who ask for the fatigue made to get out of the crisis not to be wasted, should be at the centre in this period of transition," said Gentiloni, whose centre-left Democratic Party collapsed in this month's general election that produced a hung parliament. "I think that they call on us to use the good results achieved to heal the social wounds that are still open. "They ask us to look to the future, not (just) to the coming days, but also to the coming years. The Italy of the coming years and decades".

