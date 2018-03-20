Maglie

Ex-Lecce keeper among 37 arrested in mafia-drugs probe (2)

Alleged SCU mobsters among people implicated

Ex-Lecce keeper among 37 arrested in mafia-drugs probe

Maglie, March 20 - Former Lecce reserve goalkeeper Davide Petrachi was among 37 people arrested by Carabinieri police on Tuesday in relation to a drugs investigation, sources said. Petrachi, 32, was put under house arrest. He was in the Lecce squad for seven seasons up to the 2014-2015 campaign, including for a period when the southern side were in Serie A, before playing for Virtus Lanciano, Martina Franca and Nardò in the lower leagues. Alleged members of Puglia's Sacra Corona Unita (SCU) were also arrested in the Orione operation to bust a drugs ring, the sources said.

