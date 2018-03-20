Naples

Man wanted for killing wife outside school found dead (2)

Woman gunned down after taking child to school

Man wanted for killing wife outside school found dead (2)

Naples, March 20 - A man wanted for gunning down his wife outside an elementary school in Terzigno, near Naples, was found dead on Tuesday near to the murder scene, sources said. Pasquale Vitiello killed himself with the same gun that he used to murder his wife Imma Villani after she had taken her nine-year-old daughter to school on Monday, the sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri police found the man's body. The couple were in the process of separating. Vitiello is thought to have killed his wife with a single shot before fleeing the scene on a scooter. The couple had stopped living together since the night of March 4 when a verbal row ended in a pushing and kicking match in which Villani's mother-in-law was also allegedly involved. Villani reported Vitiello the day after the fight. The mother-in-law filed a counter-suit a few days later, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33