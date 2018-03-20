Man wanted for killing wife outside school found dead (2)

Naples, March 20 - A man wanted for gunning down his wife outside an elementary school in Terzigno, near Naples, was found dead on Tuesday near to the murder scene, sources said. Pasquale Vitiello killed himself with the same gun that he used to murder his wife Imma Villani after she had taken her nine-year-old daughter to school on Monday, the sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri police found the man's body. The couple were in the process of separating. Vitiello is thought to have killed his wife with a single shot before fleeing the scene on a scooter. The couple had stopped living together since the night of March 4 when a verbal row ended in a pushing and kicking match in which Villani's mother-in-law was also allegedly involved. Villani reported Vitiello the day after the fight. The mother-in-law filed a counter-suit a few days later, sources said.