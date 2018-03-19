Teens nabbed for murdering security guard (3)

Naples, March 19 - Three teenage boys have been arrested for murdering a security guard as he was closing a metro station in Naples on March 3. Francesco Della Corte died in hospital of his injuries on March 15. The three, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, allegedly attacked him with sticks in order to get his gun and sell it on the black market. Della Corte, 50, was still clutching his weapon when they ran off. The three have confessed and face charges of culpable homicide and attempted robbery. On Monday a judge ratified the arrests. Police said they were reconstructing the incident.