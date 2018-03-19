Italy poverty up, boost corruption fight - OECD (4)

New York

New York, March 19 - The OECD said in a report for today's financial G20 in Buenos Aires that Italian poverty had risen and Rome's fight against corruption should be boosted. In the last 10 years, it said, poverty had risen especially among young people, "reflecting the ineffectiveness of anti-poverty programmes". It said "progress on the front of reforms depends on a capacity to restore confidence by improving the efficiency of the public administration and the fight against corruption". The OECD has frequently urged Italy to continue with structural reforms.

