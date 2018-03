Micciché elected Lega A chief (4)

Milan, March 19 - Banker Gaetano Micciché was unanimously elected president of the Lega Serie A on Monday. Micciché was proposed by Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò. Micicché is the president of Banca IMI, the investment bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo group, Italy's biggest banking group by market capitalisation, and second to Unicredit in total assets. Miccichè, from Palaremo, is an AC Milan fan. He became IMI president two years ago after a long career in Intesa Sanpaolo.