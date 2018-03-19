Shared solutions, dialogue with EU - Mattarella-Putin (3)

Rome, march 19 - President Sergio Mattarella sent a message to newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday saying "I hope that in the near future, too, Moscow and Rome can continue to work to identify shared solutions for the multiple and complex challenges facing us, reaffirming a joint commitment to the Russian Federation's constructive dialogue with the European Union and the Atlantic Alliance, respecting the principles and values that inspire peaceful co-existence between nations". Putin won a crushing victory in Sunday's elections. "On the occasion of your re-election to the presidency of the Russian Federation," Mattarella said, "I wish to convey to you, on my behalf and on that of the Italian people, "warm congratulations and keen wishes for success in carrying out your high mandate". "In this framework, the excellent relations of friendship between Russia and Italy, culminating in the year just passed in numerous and fruitful occasions for meeting, will be able to find fresh opportunities for consolidation and further growth. "Under these auspices, I renew the most sincere wishes of well-being for your person and prosperity for the friendly Russian people".