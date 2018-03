Soccer: Foggia in administration over money laundering (3)

Milan, March 19 - Serie B outfit Foggia was placed in administration under a special commissioner in a money-laundering probe on Monday. The probe has led to the arrest of chairman and owner Fedele Sannella. The Milan judge who placed the club in administration appointed a Bari accountant as judicial administrator of the club for a year. The probe into money laundering is based in Milan but Sannella's case has been transferred for competence to Foggia.