Shared solutions, dialogue with EU - Mattarella-Putin (2)

Rome, march 19 - President Sergio Mattarella sent a message to newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday saying "I hope that in the near future, too, Moscow and Rome can continue to work to identify shared solutions for the multiple and complex challenges facing us, reaffirming a joint commitment to the Russian Federation's constructive dialogue with the European Union and the Atlantic Alliance, respecting the principles and values that inspire peaceful co-existence between nations". Putin won a crushing victory in Sunday's elections.