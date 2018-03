Will never sell Fiat brand - Marchionne (3)

Rome, March 19 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will never sell the Fiat brand, CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday, answering a question on the possible sale to a South Korean group. "The Koreans are interested in everything but we've never spoken to them," he said. Marchionne added: "Fiat has a great future, but very specialised. "It can stay in Europe with the 500 marque".