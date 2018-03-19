Rome

PD internal polls useful, including on govt - Rosato (2)

Most lead members against supporting M5S govt

PD internal polls useful, including on govt - Rosato (2)

Rome, March 19 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato reiterated on Monday that he was against the centre-left group supporting a government led by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right, but added that he thought it a good idea to ask party members what they think. "I don't agree with the idea of forming a government with the 5 Stars, but it could be useful to consult the members on important decisions, including on the possibility of forming a government," Rosato told RAI radio. Most PD bigwigs have said the PD should be in the opposition after its dreadful showing in the March 4 general election, which failed to produce a clear winner.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Suona brani dei Negramaro e se li ritrova sul palco

Suona brani dei Negramaro e se li ritrova sul palco

Taormina set di "Gomorra": la città divisa tra favorevoli e contrari

Taormina set di "Gomorra": la città divisa tra favorevoli e contrari

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33