PD internal polls useful, including on govt - Rosato (2)

Rome, March 19 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato reiterated on Monday that he was against the centre-left group supporting a government led by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right, but added that he thought it a good idea to ask party members what they think. "I don't agree with the idea of forming a government with the 5 Stars, but it could be useful to consult the members on important decisions, including on the possibility of forming a government," Rosato told RAI radio. Most PD bigwigs have said the PD should be in the opposition after its dreadful showing in the March 4 general election, which failed to produce a clear winner.