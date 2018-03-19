Rome

Rome prosecutors probe deadly Nottingham attack (3)

Mariam Moustafa, 18, died after three weeks in coma

Rome prosecutors probe deadly Nottingham attack (3)

Rome, March 19 - Rome prosecutors are investigating a deadly attack on an Italo-Egyptian girl in Nottingham last month. Mariam Moustafa, an 18-year-old girl who was born and grew up in Ostia near Rome, moved with her family to the English city in the hope of becoming an engineer four years ago. She was allegedly attacked by a group of local girl bullies and died after three weeks in a coma. Prosecutors will view CCTV footage of the attack, which allegedly started at a bus stop and continued on the bus. The prosecutors' European warrant will also try to establish if the attack was racially motivated. According to media reports, the bullies shouted "Black Rose" at Moustafa before attacking her, and the family home had been the target of an alleged racist attack. "She was the victim of a racist attack," her father told reporters. Prosecutors are also looking into the fact that Moustafa was sent home after being treated after the attack only to return to hospital allegedly suffering from a brain haemorrhage the day after. The Italian embassy in London is following the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Suona brani dei Negramaro e se li ritrova sul palco

Suona brani dei Negramaro e se li ritrova sul palco

Taormina set di "Gomorra": la città divisa tra favorevoli e contrari

Taormina set di "Gomorra": la città divisa tra favorevoli e contrari

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33