Rugby: Italy lose 29-27 to Scotland (2)

Rome, March 19 - A last-minute Greig Laidlaw penalty put paid to Italy's hopes of avoiding a Six Nations whitewash Saturday. Italy dominated much of the game and were unlucky to go down to a record 17th straight defeat in the tournament. They were leading 27 to 26 until the 79th minute when Laidlaw kicked the match-winning penalty. "I am destroyed and my players are destroyed because this is a match we should have won from 24-12 up," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea afterwards. "But mark my words, we're coming."