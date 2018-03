Murdered woman had reported killer husband (3)

Naples, march 19 - A woman killed by her husband near Naples Monday had reported him for domestic violence earlier this month, sources said Monday. Immacolata Villani and Pasquale Vitiello had stopped living together since the night of March 4 when a verbal row ended in a pushing and kicking match in which Villani's mother-in-law was also allegedly involved. Villani reported Vitiello the day after the fight. The mother-in-law filed a counter-suit a few days later.