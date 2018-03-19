Bologna

State abandoned Biagi says slain aide's son (3)

Graffiti in Modena mocks official murdered by Red Brigades

Bologna, March 19 - The son of Marco Biagi, a labour ministry aide murdered by the 'new' Red Brigades in 2002, said on the 16th anniversary of his assassination on Monday that "the State abandoned my father". Biagi, who did not have a security detail when he was killed, was gunned down as he cycled home in Bologna. "My father had an escort up until a few months before he was killed, up to November 2001," Biagi's son Lorenzo said at a ceremony of commemoration a few metres from the scene of the murder. "I think the fact that it was taken away for no reason, or due to a great underestimation of the danger, is a very serious thing. "I hope that this does not happen to other people, to other figures like him". The anniversary was marred by graffiti in Modena mocking Biagi and praising the terrorists who killed him. "Marco Biagi is not pedalling any more," read the scrawl on a wall of the economy faculty of the local university. "Honour to (BR terrorist) Mario Galesi, honour to the fighter comrades".

