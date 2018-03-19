Man risks 5-yr jail term for helping pregnant migrant (2)

Turin
19/03/2018
Turin, March 19 - A French Alpine guide risks five years in prison for helping a heavily pregnant migrant woman and her family earlier this month, a humanitarian association said on Monday. The Nigerian woman, who was eight months pregnant, her husband and children aged two and four were trying to cross the border between Italy and France on March 10. The guide encountered them amid the snow in the area of Monginevro at an altitude of around 1,900 metres above sea level. He let them into his car and set out to take them to hospital near Briançon, in France. But French police stopped the car and took the guide to their barracks. He is under investigation by French prosecutors for allegedly breaching the migration laws. The woman was taken by ambulance to an emergency room, where he gave birth.
