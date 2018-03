We're linchpin of parliament - Di Maio tells M5S Senators (2)

Rome, March 19 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio told the anti-establishment group's Senators on Monday that "we are the linchpin of the (new) parliamentary term". The meeting was called to ratify Danilo Toninelli's nomination as M5S whip in the Upper House. The M5S is the biggest single party after getting over 32% of the vote in this month's general election although the centre-right coalition as a whole got more - around 37%. Neither has enough seats for a majority in parliament.