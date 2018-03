Respect Italy's migrant-rescue code of conduct - EU (2)

Brussels, March 19 - European Commission Spokesperson Natasha Bertaud called for Italy's code of conduct for migrant search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean to be respected after as ship run by the Proactiva Open Arms NGO was seized by Italian prosecutors. "There is an Italian code of conduct that aims to avoid these situations," Bertaud said. "We call on all parties to respect it in future. "We have been closely following the case since Friday and we are in contact with the Italian authorities. "Specifically, (Migration and Home Affairs) Commissioner (Dimitris) Avramopoulos has spoken to (Italian Interior) Minister (Marco) Minniti".