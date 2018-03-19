Young must never get used to corruption - pope (4)

Rome, March 19 - Pope Francis has said young people must never accept corruption in a new book, which ANSA has seen ahead of its publication in Italy on Tuesday. "The corrupt are the order of the day," the pope says in the book-interview with Thomas Leoncini entitled 'Dio è Giovane' (God is Young). "But the young must not accept corruption as if it were a sin like others, they must never get used to corruption, because what we let pass today will be repeated tomorrow, until it will become a habit for us and we too will become an indispensable cog". The pope says that corrupt people have no sense of humility. "The corrupt person do not know humility, they are always capable of saying it wasn't me and they do so with the face of a fake saint," the pope says in the book. "They live off plagiarism. They tire of asking for forgiveness and they soon stop asking for it". Pope Francis told a Pre-Synodal meeting with young people on Monday, meanwhile, that the widespread lack of jobs for the young was a "a social sin, society is responsible for this". The Argentine pontiff commented on high youth unemployment rates in many countries, including Italy, linking this to depression and suicide.