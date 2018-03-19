Rome

Soccer: Napoli cut Juve's lead to two points

Inter thrash Sampdoria to climb to fourth place

Rome, March 19 - Napoli revived their Serie A title bid when they beat Genoa 1-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a Raul Albiol header to cut Juventus's lead at the top of the table to two points. The Turin giants have 75 points from 29 games after being held to a goalless draw at SPAL on Saturday, while Napoli have 73. AS Roma tightened their grip on third place with a 2-0 win at Crotone to take their points tally up to 59. Inter thrashed Sampdoria 5-0 on Genoa, with Mauri Icardi scoring four to his Serie A goal tally up to 103, to climb to fourth place and into the Champions League qualification zone. Lazio dropped to fifth after being held 1-1 at home by Bologna. Sixth-placed AC Milan came from behind to beat Chievo 3-2.

