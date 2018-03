Hand grenade found near Carabinieri barracks

Montepulciano, March 19 - A hand grenade was found early on Monday at the base of a column next to a Carabinieri police barracks in the Tuscan town of Montepulciano, near Siena, sources said. The area where the grenade was found has been sealed off and some shops and business nearby have been closed as a precautionary measure. Bomb disposal experts from Florence are due on the scene.