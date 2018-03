Young must never get used to corruption - pope (2)

Rome, March 19 - Pope Francis has said young people must never accept corruption in a new book, excerpts of which have been released ahead of its publication in Italy on Tuesday. "The corrupt are the order of the day," the pope says in the book-interview with Thomas Leoncini entitled 'Dio è Giovane' (God is Young). "But the young must not accept corruption as if it were a sin like others, they must never get used to corruption, because what we let pass today will be repeated tomorrow, until it will become a habit for us and we too will become an indispensable cog".