Partner confesses to killing 20-yr-old woman (2)

Siracusa, March 19 - The partner of a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed to death near the Sicilian city of Siracusa has confessed to the homicide, sources said Monday. The body of Laura Petrolito was found dumped in a well in the town of Canicattini Bagni. The suspect, Paolo Cugno, is the father of the baby that Petrolito gave birth to eight months ago, the sources said. Jealously is suspected to be the motive for the crime. Italy has suffered an alarming spate of femicides - cases of women being killed by men, usually their current or former partners.