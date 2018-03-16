Fedeli still richest Italian minister (3)

Rome, March 16 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli declared the most income of Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet for the second year running on Friday. Fedeli had a declared income of 182,016 euros in 2017, a little more than 2016. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda came second by declaring 166,124 euros, and Minister for Relations with Parliament Anna Finocchiaro third with 151,672 euros. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin came bottom of the table with 91,888 euros, just below Interior Minister Marco Minniti with 92,260 euros. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini came fourth with 145,044 euros, followed by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan with a declared income of 122,457 an cabinet secretary with the EU brief Sandro Gozi with 115,914 euros. Premier Gentiloni declared 107,401 euros, while Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti declared 104,435, followed by Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti with 101,600. All the other members of the cabinet declared income of just under 100,000 euros. Some 94,709 was the declared 2017 income of Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, and 95,971 that of Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi. Minister for Territorial Cohesion Claudio De Vincenti declared 97,607, followed by Cabinet undersecretary Paola De Micheli with 98,398, former farm minister Maurizio Martina (who recently became caretaker leader of the Demcoractic Party) with 98,441 euros, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti with 98,471; Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano declared 98,478, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti 96,458, Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia 99,519, and former regional affairs minister Enrico Costa, who resigned in July 2017, 99,583.