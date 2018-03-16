Baby girl found dead at Marche trash centre (4)

Ostra, March 16 - A trash-processing firm on Thursday found the dead body of a newborn baby girl at a facility in Ostra, in the central Marche region, sources said. An autopsy showed that she was alive at birth, but already dead when she got into a waste compressor. She was not fed or cared for in any way, the autopsy said. She probably died of hunger in the 24 hours preceding her discovery, it said. The baby was probably abandoned in a trash cannister in a street shortly after birth, police said. The firm processes trash from several towns.