2 women shot after car runs stop signal (2)

Rome
16/03/2018
Rome, March 16 - Two women on a scooter were accidentally wounded in Rome Friday by a shot fired by a Carabiniere at a car that had failed to comply with his stop signal. The woman were probably a mother and daughter, police said. Police are looking for the car and have put up road blocks all over the Italian capital. The women are not in a serious condition, sources at San Camillo Hospital said.
