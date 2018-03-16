Ascoli Piceno

Pamela suspect says found her in suitcases

'Left her with Lucky' says Oseghale

Ascoli Piceno, March 16 - A prime suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro told his lawyers Thursday night that he had left her alive in his flat with another suspect and gone back to find her in the two suitcases in which she was later dumped. "I went out to sell marijuana to someone who had called me, I left the girl alive at home, with Desmond (Lucky); when I got home three or four hours later I found her in the suitcases," said Innocent Oseghale, one of four Nigerians suspected in the case.

