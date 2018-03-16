Rome

Cinema: Spielberg to receive lifetime David

'One of few who have shaped cinema history' - Detassis

Rome, March 16 - Steven Spielberg will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 62nd annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on March 21, organisers said Thursday. "We are deeply thrilled and honoured to award the career David to Steven Spielberg, one of the few who have really left their mark on the history of cinema, shaping it and rewriting it according to new canons," said the president of the Italian film academy, Piera Detassis. On the occasion, Spielberg will present his latest film Ready Player One, a sci-fi adventure from the novel by Ernest Cline, opening in Italy on march 28.

