Rome

2 women shot after car runs stop signal

In Rome

2 women shot after car runs stop signal

Rome, March 16 - Two women on a scooter were accidentally wounded in Rome Friday by a shot fired by a Carabiniere at a car that had failed to comply with his stop signal. The woman were probably a mother and daughter, police said. Police are looking for the car. The women are not in a serious condition, hospital sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

Truffava i genitori di una vittima lupara bianca, arrestato

Truffava i genitori di una vittima di lupara bianca, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33