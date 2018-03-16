Baby girl found dead at Marche trash centre (3)

Ostra
16/03/2018
Ostra, March 16 - A trash-processing firm on Thursday found the dead body of a newborn baby girl at a facility in Ostra, in the central Marche region, sources said. An autopsy on the body showed that she was alive at birth, but already dead when it got into a waste compressor. One of the likely hypotheses is that the baby was abandoned in a trash cannister in a street shortly after birth. The firm processes trash from several towns.
