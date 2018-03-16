Three arrested for beating elderly woman to death, robbery (2)

Reggio Calabria, March 16 - Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the robbery and death of an elderly woman at her home in Reggio Calabria last October. Massimo Berlingeri, 44, Benito Alessandro Bevilacqua, 24, and Patrizia Caristo, 30, face charges of aggravated robbery and manslaughter after allegedly entering the apartment of 88-year-old Maria Ficara shortly after she had returned from church and beating her and forcing her to hand over her money. The woman subsequently died from her injuries. The trio had already been in Ficara's flat three times and upended everything looking for where she kept her valuables, police said. They beat her at length to get her to tell her where they were, breaking 10 ribs.