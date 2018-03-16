Rome

Open Arms ship heading for Pozzallo (2)

Spanish NGO clashed with Libyan Coast Guard

Open Arms ship heading for Pozzallo (2)

Rome, March 16 - After a 24-hour stalemate in the Mediterranean, the Spanish rescue ship ProActiva Open Arms is now heading for the port of Pozzallo near Ragusa with more than 200 migrants aboard, sources said Friday. After its rescue operations Thursday there was a dispute with the Libyan Coast Guard which demanded the rescued migrants. The Spanish ship refused but had not yet received authorisation to head for a Euroepan port.

