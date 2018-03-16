Rome

Antitrust fines TIM 4.8 mn for fibre optics ads (3)

Misleading publicity says authority

Rome, March 16 - Italy's antitrust authority on Friday fined telecoms giant Telecom Italia SpA (TIM) 4.8 million euros for unfair commercial practices due to misleading and omissive advertising for fibre optic connections. In the Telecom advertising, the authority said, there is an "absence of clear information on the characteristics and quality of the service". The authority said Telecom "omitted to adequately inform consumers about the real characteristics of the service offered and the related limitations".

