Italy vote shook EU - Merkel-Macron (2)

Paris, March 16 - The Italian general election won by two populist Euroskeptic parties "deeply shook" the EU along with Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Paris with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday. "The work awaiting us is important in a European context profoundly shaken by Brexit and the Italian elections," he said, "which saw the extremes rise and allowed us to touch the consequences of a long economic crisis and the migratory challenges to which we were not able to respond," he said.

