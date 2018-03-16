Heal country's wounds says Gentiloni (3)

Trento, March 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that those in government "must have the awareness that they must focus on healing the wounds of our country, still evident above all in the south" despite an improvement in macroeconomic data. Gentiloni said "we are in a moment of transition for our country, but we must be aware, broadening our gaze and seeing that we are called to make important choices at this time. He said among these "crucial" choices was "dedicating ourselves to treating the scars from a social and economic standpoint. "Focus on healing the scars because the crisis was long and in many parts of the country we have not returned to previous levels of income". Gentiloni was speaking at an event for Green Week in Trento in northern Italy.