Rome

Rugby: Stop Scottish backs says Parisse

'Hogg and Seymour can hurt us'

Rome, March 16 - Italy must stop Scotland's back line if they are to have any chance of ending their 16-match losing streak in their final Six Nations clash at the Olimpico Saturday lunchtime, captain Sergio Parisse said Friday. "Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour can really hurt you," he said, adding that the Azzurri had to correct a tendency for "too many missed tackles". Italy are trying to avoid a whitewash. photo: Parisse with coach Conor O'Shea

