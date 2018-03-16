Thyssenkrupp manager asks for presidential clemency (3)

Turin, March 16 - One of several former Thyssenkrupp managers who were convicted over a fire at the company's Turin steel plant in December 2007 in which seven workers died has asked for clemency from President Sergio Mattarella, his lawyer said Friday. Marco Pucci has been in prison since May 2016 serving a term of six years, three months. In June he was allowed to work outside the prison during the day, with the obligation to return to his cell by 18:30. The mother of one victim said she was against clemency being granted. "We don't give clemency to anyone and President Mattarella should not either," said Graziella Rodinó, whose son Rosario was among the workers who died. "They killed them. They don't deserve any forgiveness. They can ask God for it. For now they must stay in jail".