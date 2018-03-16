3 ISIS militants nabbed for Bonatti kidnappings (3)

Rome, March 16 - Three Libyan ISIS militants were arrested in Libya Friday for kidnapping four workers from the Bonatti engineering firm, two of whom later died in a fire-fight. The three have reportedly confessed, sources said. Fausto Piano, Salvatore Failla, Filippo Calcagno and Gino Pollicardo were kidnapped in Sabratha on July 19 2015. Piano and Failla died on March 3 2016 during a firefight while they were being moved by their captors. Calcagno and Pollicardo were freed. The three are accused of kidnapping with a terrorist aim aggravated by the deaths of two hostages. The three are already in jail in Tripoli on other charges. They are Youssef Aldauody, the driver of the vehicle carrying the Italians when they were abducted, and Ahmed Dhawadi and Ahmad Elsharo. They have reportedly confessed the four were taken hostage to get a ransom to fund the terror group. photo: Failla (L) and Piano, the two killed