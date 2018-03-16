Rome M5S want to eject 'dissident' (4)

Rome, March 16 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) group on Rome's city council want to eject a dissident member who broke with the group repeatedly, notably over Roma's new stadium and most recently voting against an urban revamp plan, sources said Friday. "The 5-Star Movement has rules and those who respect the rules are in the M5S. Cristina Gancio has never given any contribution: let her change her seat, let her move to the opposition benches in order to free us of a black mark disfiguring the beauty of our groups," said M5S Whip Paolo Ferrara. The M5S at a national and local level has expelled several members for breaking its rules over the last five years. Grancio said Ferrara had "offended her" and she had instructed her lawyers to take measures to safeguard her good name, reputation and professional standing. photo: Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi