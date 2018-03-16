Right to get Moscow answers on Russian spy - Gentiloni (4)

Rome, May 16 - It is "legitimate" to expect that Moscow should provide answers on the nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury of Russian ex-spy Serghei Skripal, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told British Prime Minister Theresa May on the telephone Friday. Premier's office sources said Gentiloni had confirmed the "full legitimacy" of the British request to get "clear and thorough" answers from Russia on its role in this "extremely grave episode". The two leaders concurred, finally, on the importance that solidarity be shown on the affair both in the NATO forum and in the European forum, also in view of the European Council meeting next Thursday. Downing Street issued a statement confirming Gentiloni's "full support and solidarity" and said the two leaders "agreed to keep up the pressure on Russia". May described the case as "not only an act against the United Kingdom, but also a clear violation of the convention on chemical weapons".