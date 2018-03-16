Man nabbed for beating, raping girlfriend all night

Milan

Near Milan

Milan, March 16 - A 40-year-old Ecuadorian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of beating and raping his 20-year-old Italian girlfriend all night at Vimercate near Milan on March 4, judicial sources said. The man punched her and pulled out clumps of her hair and went on to beat and rape her for several hours in a garage, they said.

