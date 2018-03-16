Di Maio insists on House Speakership (2)

Rome, March 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated Friday that the populist Euroskeptic group was insisting on getting the Speakership of the Lower House after Italy's hung parliament sits on March 23. Di Maio said this choice was "essential" to "pave the way" for the abolition of 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. The M5S has long been waging a campaign to abolish these pensions, which can be accrued after a very short time in parliament. They are this seen as the epitome of the waste and corruption that the M5S has always said it stands against, regarding other parties as inherently crooked. Di Maio said that the choice of the two Speakers - the other being in the Senate - was "crucial". This, he said, was because the officials are "the arbiters" of the parliamentary process. Di Maio has spoken earlier this week to anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, the other big winner of the March 4 general election, and observers think the rightwing populist League is likely to get the Speakership in the Upper House. The League scored an unexpectedly high 17.4% in the general election in a centre-right coalition that collectively got 37%, not enough for a parliamentary majority. Salvini's group overtook Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, which got just over 14%, and thus Salvini earned the right to be the coalition's premier candidate. The M5S got 32% of the vote, becoming Italy's top party by far and eclipsing the centre-left Democratic Party, which slumped to its worst-ever result at just over 19% and prompted leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi to resign.