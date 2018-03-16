Turin

Thyssenkrupp manager asks for presidential clemency (2)

Serving jail term over fire in which seven were killed

Thyssenkrupp manager asks for presidential clemency (2)

Turin, March 16 - One of several former Thyssenkrupp managers who were convicted over a fire at the company's Turin steel plant in December 2007 in which seven workers died has asked for clemency from President Sergio Mattarella, his lawyer said Friday. Marco Pucci has been in prison since May 2016 serving a term of six years, three months. In June he was allowed to work outside the prison during the day, with the obligation to return to his cell by 18:30.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

Truffava i genitori di una vittima lupara bianca, arrestato

Truffava i genitori di una vittima di lupara bianca, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33