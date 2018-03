Man gets 12 yrs for raping 2 women in Milan

Milan, March 16 - A man got 12 years in jail Friday for raping two women in Milan last September and seven years ago. Salvadorean national Josè Balmore Argueta Iraheta, 28, linked to the South American MS18 gang, was found guilty of raping a 30-year-old Canadian tourist after pretending to be a taxi driver on September 17. He was also gound guilty of raping a woman on board a train travelling from Milan to Vignate on November 14, 2010.