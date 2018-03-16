Rome M5S want to eject 'dissident' (3)

Rome, March 16 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) group on Rome's city council want to eject a dissident member who broke with the group repeatedly, notably over Roma's new stadium and most recently voting against an urban revamp plan, sources said Friday. "The 5-Star Movement has rules and those who respect the rules are in the M5S. Cristina Gancio has never given any contribution: let her change her seat, let her move to the opposition benches in order to free us of a black mark disfiguring the beauty of our groups," said M5S Whip Paolo Ferrara. The M5S at a national and local level has expelled several members for breaking its rules over the last five years. photo: Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi