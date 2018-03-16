Soccer: Lazio get Salzburg in Europa League (2)

Rome, March 16 - Lazio will face Salzburg in the Europa League quarterfinals, the draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon ruled on Friday. Lazio went through after a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev gave them a 4-2 aggregate victory on Thursday. The Rome side prevailed thanks to goals in either half by Lucas Leiva and Stefan de Vrij, although the triumph should have been even more comfortable as they failed to put away many chances. AC Milan are out of the competition following a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Milan, who lost the home leg of their last-16 tie 2-0, briefly looked like they might be able to make a comeback when Hakan Calhanoglu put them ahead in London on 35 minutes. But Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck dived to win a corner he converted shortly after and a blunder by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma enabled Granit Xhaka to double the hosts' lead after the break. Welbeck headed in his second in the closing stages.