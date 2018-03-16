Right to get Moscow answers on Russian spy - Gentiloni (32)

Rome
16/03/2018
Rome, May 16 - It is "legitimate" to expect that Moscow should provide answers on the nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury of Russian ex-spy Serghei Skripal, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told British Prime Minister Theresa May on the telephone Friday. Premier's office sources said Gentiloni had confirmed the "full legitimacy" of the British request to get "clear and thorough" answers from Russia on its role in this "extremely grave episode". The two leaders concurred, finally, on the importance that solidarity be shown on the affair both in the NATO forum and in the European forum, also in view of the European Council meeting next Thursday.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online