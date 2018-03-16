Palermo

151,000 euros seized from ex-magistrate Ingroia (3)

Probe into misappropriation in role for Sicilian agency

151,000 euros seized from ex-magistrate Ingroia (3)

Palermo, March 16 - Italian finance police on Friday seized over 151,000 euros in assets from high-profile former magistrate Antonio Ingroia in relation to a probe into alleged misappropriation, sources said. The investigation regards the role the former chief prosecutor of Palermo had for Sicilia e Servizi, an agency providing IT services for the region of Sicily. Ingroia, who also had a brief and unsuccessful political career, was a liquidator for the agency and then became its administrator for a spell. The assets seized are equivalent to a 117,000-euro payment for Ingroia's duties as liquidator and around 34,000 in travel and expense reimbursements - money that Ingroia was allegedly not due, the sources said. An auditor for the agency is also under investigation, according to the sources. "I learned about the measure taken against me in the press, even before I was notified," Ingroia said. "My conscience is clear because I know I have always respected the law, as I have already clarified and as I will show in the competent forum".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

Truffava i genitori di una vittima lupara bianca, arrestato

Truffava i genitori di una vittima di lupara bianca, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33