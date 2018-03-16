Vercelli

Prefect suspended for insulting staff (2)

Salvatore Malfi probed for actions in Vercelli from 2011 to 2016

Prefect suspended for insulting staff

Vercelli, March 16 - Former Vercelli prefect Salvatore Malfi was suspended Friday for allegedly insulting and threatening staff. Malfi, currently prefect of Salerno, was suspended for three months. He is accused of abuse of office, sources said. The Vercelli prosecutor's office said "he was wont to speak to staff with insulting expressions, of a sexist nature, humiliating and denigratory, using discriminatory tones and attitudes and threatening them with death".

