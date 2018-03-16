Cabinet approves prisons reform (2)

Rome, March 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's outgoing cabinet on Friday approved a reform of the penitentiary system that will extend access to alternative measures to jail for inmates, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. The reform will have to return to the parliamentary commissions for a final passage. "It's not a crook-saving measure, it's not a jail-emptying measure," Orlando said. "No one will be released from jail tomorrow. "As of tomorrow, a judge will be able to evaluate an inmate's behaviour and grant access to measures that enable them to give back some of what they have taken from society".