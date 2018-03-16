Rome

Cabinet approves prisons reform (2)

Not an 'crook-saving' measure says Justice Minister

Cabinet approves prisons reform (2)

Rome, March 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's outgoing cabinet on Friday approved a reform of the penitentiary system that will extend access to alternative measures to jail for inmates, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. The reform will have to return to the parliamentary commissions for a final passage. "It's not a crook-saving measure, it's not a jail-emptying measure," Orlando said. "No one will be released from jail tomorrow. "As of tomorrow, a judge will be able to evaluate an inmate's behaviour and grant access to measures that enable them to give back some of what they have taken from society".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

Truffava i genitori di una vittima lupara bianca, arrestato

Truffava i genitori di una vittima di lupara bianca, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33